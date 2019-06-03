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The Great EU Deception ... with BORIS & NIGEL as 'Deceivers-in-Chief'
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338 views • June 03, 2019
Streamed live 3rd June 2019
As Boris Johnson & Nigel Farage go 'Head to Head' in their respective bids to 'LEAD the UK OUT of the EU' ... neither of them is coming clean over their stance on EU Military Unification! So it's looking increasingly suspicious that the emergence of The BREXIT Party is just another ACT in the ongoing political pantomime to ensure that the UK is subjugated to the EU in perpetuity!
As Boris Johnson & Nigel Farage go 'Head to Head' in their respective bids to 'LEAD the UK OUT of the EU' ... neither of them is coming clean over their stance on EU Military Unification! So it's looking increasingly suspicious that the emergence of The BREXIT Party is just another ACT in the ongoing political pantomime to ensure that the UK is subjugated to the EU in perpetuity!
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