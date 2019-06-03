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BRITHistory ... 1894-1986 ... Edward VIII, His Life & Times
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38 views • June 03, 2019
His 1952 autobiography was ghost-written contained omissions:
1. The cover picture was not himself, but a lookalike.
2. Political climate, GeoV's use of cocaine was omitted.
4. Struggle between George V & Edward omitted.
5. Two attempts on his life in 1916 & 1920 omitted.
6. Knowledge of uncle Albert Victor's situation omitted.
7. Wallis background is missing, M-5. Ed's split with Wallis when she gave birth to a girl in 1934.
9. Eds marriage to Claudia & 2 daughters born.
1. The cover picture was not himself, but a lookalike.
2. Political climate, GeoV's use of cocaine was omitted.
4. Struggle between George V & Edward omitted.
5. Two attempts on his life in 1916 & 1920 omitted.
6. Knowledge of uncle Albert Victor's situation omitted.
7. Wallis background is missing, M-5. Ed's split with Wallis when she gave birth to a girl in 1934.
9. Eds marriage to Claudia & 2 daughters born.
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