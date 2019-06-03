© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BRITHistory ... 2015-2019 A CLAIM against the British Royal House
Follow
0
Share
Report
27 views • June 03, 2019
On June 2, 1953, Elizabeth II made vows to her peoples that she would protect the Church, engage English Common Law, and uphold British culture.
She signed her vows at the top--not at the bottom--of the page; and in so doing she repudiated it all.
'
This is my Claim against "Queen" Elizabeth II and her version of Monarchy.
Online the Claim is presented at http://www.holyconservancy.org/1CLAIM.html
She signed her vows at the top--not at the bottom--of the page; and in so doing she repudiated it all.
'
This is my Claim against "Queen" Elizabeth II and her version of Monarchy.
Online the Claim is presented at http://www.holyconservancy.org/1CLAIM.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.