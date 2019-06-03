What On Earth Is Happening - Live Stream

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Streamed live 4 hours ago
This show will discuss the topics of Human Consciousness, Mind Control, Natural Law, the Occult, and all issues that affect the Freedom of the people of Earth. What On Earth Is Happening will endeavor to shine Light upon the darkness of our world, and to offer empowering solutions to the problems we face, as humanity approaches its critical moment of choice.