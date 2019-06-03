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Equal Justice Tour Confronts Hillary IN Chappaqua New York
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30 views • June 03, 2019
The Equal Justice tour confronted Hillary In Chappaqua NY Memorial day weekend and rained on her parade. I caught it on video and wrote the theme song in this video. I also sang it and others in near by town the day before! The response was shocking more support and thank you\'s than I could have imagined! Felt like we were the Calvary coming to the rescue!
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