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OFFICIAL DENIALS ABOUT SPACE ASTRONOMY
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94 views • June 02, 2019
These images are not talked about, not by Scientistic academics or NASA. Here are some planetary images going back ten or fifteen years that have appeared on the Net without fanfare or text that agreed with the real content of their published pictures. I don't see any evidence that any of the worlds in our solar "system" are either dead, dying or unoccupied.
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