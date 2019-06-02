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Rep. McClintock on new calls for impeachment proceedings
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2 views • June 02, 2019
House Democrats ramp up impeachment calls after hearing from former special counsel Robert Mueller; reaction from Republican House Judiciary Committee member Tom McClintock.
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