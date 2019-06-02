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Conway on Trump's tariff threat, Hillary's commencement rant
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2 views • June 02, 2019
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway lays out the administration's latest plan to address the migrant crisis at the southern border and reacts to Hillary Clinton bashing Trump while addressing the class of 2019. #FoxNews
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