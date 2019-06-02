© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Woman calls out Rep. Amash at town hall for turning on Trump
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • June 02, 2019
Trump supporter Anna Timmer lectures Michigan Rep. Justin Amash at a Grand Rapids town hall after he called for impeachment proceedings against the president. #FoxNews
Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsfox newsfox news channeljesse watterstrump newslatest politicswatters worlddonald trump impeachmentimpeachmenttrump impeachmentjustin amashwattersamashamash impeachmentamash trumpanna timmergop amashgrand rapids town halljustin amash congressjustin amash trumprep amashtrump amashtrump supporter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.