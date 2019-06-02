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Mick Mulvaney: Trump is serious about imposing tariffs on Mexico
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1 view • June 02, 2019
President Donald Trump says he will impose tariffs on all goods from Mexico until the country stops the flow of undocumented migrants from Central America who cross its territory and enter the United States; insight from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
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