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PRR 4-4-4-4 T-1 Steam Locomotive Original Sound!
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119 views • June 02, 2019
https://www.facebook.com/t1locomotive/videos/vb.591467160889599/323479904975573/?type=2&theater - Amazing video by the T-1 Trust, feel free to share this post, and help fund this project!
A very rare original audio recording of a PRR T-1 blasting around Horseshoe curve in Pennsylvania, in 1948!
If you enjoy my videos, feel free to like, share and thanks for watching!
A very rare original audio recording of a PRR T-1 blasting around Horseshoe curve in Pennsylvania, in 1948!
If you enjoy my videos, feel free to like, share and thanks for watching!
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