Paul McCartney is Dead (PID) ~ Tina Foster on The Opperman Report

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Attorney and author, Tina Foster, discusses her book, "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney," with Ed Opperman. The book is available at amazon.com. Recorded: May 2019 Tina is also the author of "The Splitting ImageL Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements." Available at amazon.com. Correction: I misspoke when discussing Faul's trip to Kenya. It occurred in November 1966 - NOT 1967.
Tina's blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com