© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amazon wants to know more, more and more about you [Full episode]
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • June 02, 2019
Amazon wants to know more, more and more about you. Is that creepy or cool? Tune in to learn about their experiments with emotion detection, tracking every inch of your body (literally) and the ever controversial facial recognition software – Rekognition. If you don’t have a problem with companies gathering data on you because you have “nothing to hide” then, I HIGHLY recommend you listen to this special episode.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.