© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Re-learning Math with Scott Flansburg (part 1)
Follow
0
Share
Report
37 views • June 02, 2019
Here a revolutionary way of looking at numbers and math in general. Scott correctly points out why so many things in our number system is illogical, including our calendar. Scott also points out other ways we take for granted that the wrong way we calculate numbers, is the right way. This is refreshing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.