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MONTREUX, 28 MAY 2019 – The 67th Bilderberg Meeting will take place from 30 May – 2 June 2019 in Montreux, Switzerland. About 130 participants from 23 countries have confirmed their attendance. As ever, a diverse group of political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia, labour and the media has been invited. https://www.infowars.com/bilderberg-2019-full-agenda-and-participants-list/