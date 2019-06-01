Why Is Chelsea Manning In Secret Court Hearings? Is Assange The Real Target?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Published on Mar 5, 2019
In this video Luke is on location at the Chelsea Manning hearing regarding what appears to be an investigation into Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Watch Mannings reaction and commentary with Ford Fischer. New Manning Secret Court Hearing! Are Assange's Days Limited? https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=11&v=DZ_lOXIoFKI