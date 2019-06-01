CLINTON DEATH LIST? HILLARY'S SECRET SERVICE OFFICER REACTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Published on Sep 7, 2016
Sub for more: http://nnn.is/the_new_media | Hillary Clinton's worst nightmare has come to life in this exclusive interview with her former Secret Service Officer, Gary Byrne. For the first time on the Next News Network he reveals the inside story of the filthy truth she doesn't want you to know, that he witnessed first hand while assigned to the Oval Office as her protection detail. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9tf0-HbFYs