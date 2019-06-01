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Alternate Reality Unchained Volume 1 - An examination Of Greek And Egyptian Deities In The Ancient World
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46 views • June 01, 2019
This video seeks to introduce the viewer to an alternate theory on the nature of human history by examining claims made by the Bible about the earliest cities, nations, and persons in human history, and their descendants. You may be surprised to find that names, places, and people groups mentioned exclusively in the Bible seem undeniably to have been placed on many facets of ancient cultures long before the Bible was even written.
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