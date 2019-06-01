The Crucifixion Of Martin Luther King By The Left Explained

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Published on May 31, 2019
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is now being accused of sexual promiscuity 51 years after his assassination. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex in-studio to discuss what this means for the legacy Dr. King as he an Alex expose the left's agenda to defame those they disagree with. https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5cf186c54b051100176fb16b