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Mueller Madness Returns
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178 views • June 01, 2019
Mueller Madness rears its head again. Democrats attack the President, of course, but do they have the stomach for impeachment?
Former special counsel Robert Mueller breaks his silence, contradicts Attorney General William Barr on obstruction of justice and then cuts and runs.
We'll analyze how much his remarks have changed the political landscape, if at all, and whether the Democrats have the votes needed for impeachment (you'll be shocked at the answer).
Former special counsel Robert Mueller breaks his silence, contradicts Attorney General William Barr on obstruction of justice and then cuts and runs.
We'll analyze how much his remarks have changed the political landscape, if at all, and whether the Democrats have the votes needed for impeachment (you'll be shocked at the answer).
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