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Mexican president lashes out at Trump, says 'America first' is a fallacy
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14 views • June 01, 2019
After President Trump proposed a tariff hike on Mexican imports, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent an angry letter to the White House. The Mexican president says Trump's social problems are not resolved with taxes or coercive measures.
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