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Video: Joe Biden Tells Crowd That His Head Was Cut Off
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362 views • June 01, 2019
In this latest bizarre video from Biden, he talks about his two brain surgeries for aneurysms that he had back in the 80's and how he asked his doctor if he would ever be normal.
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