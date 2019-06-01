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The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit & Its Impact on World History
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91 views • June 01, 2019
Featuring E. Michael Jones, editor of Culture Wars magazine and author of "The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and its impact on World History"
understanding 'usury' and what its elimination would mean; the cultural propensity for the Talmud-Tanakh propagandized Chosen Few to mistrust and exploit the Gentiles; the inability of gentiles to discuss problems arising from cohabitation with Jewish peoples and its affects; the corrosive effects of the loss of trust in our economic and political system.
understanding 'usury' and what its elimination would mean; the cultural propensity for the Talmud-Tanakh propagandized Chosen Few to mistrust and exploit the Gentiles; the inability of gentiles to discuss problems arising from cohabitation with Jewish peoples and its affects; the corrosive effects of the loss of trust in our economic and political system.
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