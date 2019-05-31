© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SCOTUS Ruling To Protect Free Press Will have “Alex Jones” In The Title
Follow
0
Share
Report
444 views • May 31, 2019
Top constitutional attorney Robert Barnes is representing Alex Jones in several lawsuits designed to curtail freedom of the press by limiting what Alex can say. Robert joins Alex to expose the tactics of the MSM and the courts that support the globalist agenda.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.