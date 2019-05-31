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Veterans Call In Show: Does Trump Have Your Vote In 2020 - War Room Full Show
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37 views • May 31, 2019
The final Friday of the month always means the Veterans Call-In Show. Today's in studio guest is Tony Arterburn, former paratrooper and radio host out of San Antonio. We take excellent calls from the Veterans on a variety of subjects including Trump 2020.
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http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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