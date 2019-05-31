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“95% Chance Trump WINS In 2020” Says Top Political Odds Maker
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387 views • May 31, 2019
Attorney Robert Barnes is called "the most successful American political better" according to the UK times. Robert joins Alex in-studio to give his professional analysis on what variables between now and the election that allow him to make such a bold prediction.
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