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Clinton Backed Comedian Tool Used To Destroy America
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134 views • May 31, 2019
Jordan Klepper released a video of himself with Bill and Hillary Clinton in which Hillary reads from the Mueller report. Alex breaks down this far left comedian being used by the globalists to tear at the fabric of America.
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