© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The End Of MAY ... Roll Out The Next Sociopath!
Follow
1
Share
Report
358 views • May 31, 2019
Streamed live 31st May 2019
- EE were bragging that they've switched on 5G in 5 cities in the UK; Edinburgh, Cardiff, London, Belfast & Manchester
- There was an outbreak of fires in North Korea 2 days after switching on 5G
- 5G awareness groups are rising, people are downloading the constitution of their local authority
- There are no independent studies that states 5G frequencies are safe
- Lyn Tyer's extradition order has been annulled by a Common Law court
- EE were bragging that they've switched on 5G in 5 cities in the UK; Edinburgh, Cardiff, London, Belfast & Manchester
- There was an outbreak of fires in North Korea 2 days after switching on 5G
- 5G awareness groups are rising, people are downloading the constitution of their local authority
- There are no independent studies that states 5G frequencies are safe
- Lyn Tyer's extradition order has been annulled by a Common Law court
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.