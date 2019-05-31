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NEWT ANSWERS MY 1990 DEBATE QUESTION
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112 views • May 31, 2019
Newt Gingrich answers question I asked him at 1990 campaign debate. Except for Donald Trump and a handful of honest members of congress, the only things that have changed is we have millions more illegals & the size of the out of control NATIONAL DEBT! Funny how those seem to be related. Can you say "Cloward-Piven"?
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