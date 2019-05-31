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The Crucifixion Of Martin Luther King By The Left Explained
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392 views • May 31, 2019
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is now being accused of sexual promiscuity 51 years after his assassination. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex in-studio to discuss what this means for the legacy Dr. King as he an Alex expose the left's agenda to defame those they disagree with.
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