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Is Jared Kushner A Bilderberg Traitor?
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685 views • May 31, 2019
Jared Kushner is heading to Bilderberg and many patriots are worried that, although he is the President's son-in-law, he will backstab President Trump's America first agenda. Alex reveals how he feels about Jared visiting this massive globalist meeting.
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