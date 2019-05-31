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Showing off Internet DJ Console
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7 views • May 31, 2019
Just showing off my favorite piece of software for streaming live.
IDJC - http://idjc.sourceforge.net/
Song played -
Rusty Nail by Amber Brooke Band
Buy it at https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/amberbrooke3
Not an affiliate link!
IDJC - http://idjc.sourceforge.net/
Song played -
Rusty Nail by Amber Brooke Band
Buy it at https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/amberbrooke3
Not an affiliate link!
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