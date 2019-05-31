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Top 10 Fruits for Diabetes Patients
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48 views • May 31, 2019
This video is about top ten fruits that are safe to eat during diabetes as these fruits are low at glyemic index value and these fruits contain high amounts of fibre which helps the stomach to empty at a slower rate, which affects blood sugar levels and has a beneficial effect on insulin sensitivity.
These fruits also helps to convert starch into energy and keep your blood sugar levels in check. It can also cure the symptoms of diabetes including excess urination and thirst.
These fruits also helps to convert starch into energy and keep your blood sugar levels in check. It can also cure the symptoms of diabetes including excess urination and thirst.
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