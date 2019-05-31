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TOP 10 Foods that do NOT affect the blood sugar
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690 views • May 31, 2019
With Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes, diet is very important and knowing what foods affect your blood sugar the least, can help you a lot to control blood sugar! I also explain why they are good and healthy for you as well as different ways you can use them while making your food.
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