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Following reports that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is “gravely ill,” former Congressman Ron Paul asked if the United States and the United Kingdom are trying to kill the political prisoner.
https://www.infowars.com/ron-paul-asks-if-us-uk-trying-to-kill-gravely-ill-julian-assange/