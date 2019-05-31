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Namhangang River Ride 2
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19 views • May 31, 2019
This is second part of Namhangang river ride as part of cross Korea bicycle tour. This part of the path has rich historic sites along the river. Several Royal grave sites, temples, and parks are a few to mention. Tangeumdae lighting park was awesome. City of Choongju developed a large recreational park on riverbank. Many people were enjoying Gateball in cold weather. Binaeseom is famous for its saw grass field and birds watching.
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