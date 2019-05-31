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Mueller’s Criminal History Broadcast Worldwide
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523 views • May 31, 2019
Robert Mueller gave his own statement on his report in order to claim that he does not need to testify to congress because the report speaks for itself. Robert Barnes joins Alex to break down the facts that Mueller ignored in order to protect the actual traitors to America.
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