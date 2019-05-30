© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
William Barr Calls Out Bob Mueller For His Attacks On Trump - War Room Full Show
Follow
0
Share
Report
57 views • May 30, 2019
Robert Barnes is in The War Room today to break down the Mueller statement and how he and Comey chose their words carefully for the media to spin a narrative for an agenda. Paloma For Trump also joins us as she has been banned from Facebook for reporting from the Southern Border. Joe Scarborough comes out as a racist.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.