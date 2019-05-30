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Legal Expert Robert Barnes Responds To Bob Mueller Statement
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9 views • May 30, 2019
Robert Barnes joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to break down the legal structure of the Mueller report, and give his expert opinion on the legality of the political warfare waged against President Trump.
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