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Democrats Dream Of Using Power Like The Dragons Scene From GOT
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120 views • May 30, 2019
Some on the left claim they would love to use the power shown in Game Of Thrones which ended with a scene of epic destruction that included dragons wiping out entire Armies and villages. Robert Barnes joins Alex to explain why authoritarianism is the ultimate goal of the radical left.
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