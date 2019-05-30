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Mueller’s Statement Signifies Globalists Are Going For Broke
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192 views • May 30, 2019
Robert Mueller's statement about his investigation is yet another example of the ongoing Deep State propaganda campaign taking another shot ate President Trump's good name. Robert Barnes joins Alex to discuss what this could mean if Trump doesn't take action.
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