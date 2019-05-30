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Woman Threatened With Prosecution For Highlighting Ethnic Decline Of Ireland
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186 views • May 30, 2019
Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how an investigative journalist in Ireland has been threatened with legal prosecution for publishing a photo that factually illustrates the decline of the aboriginal Irish people in their home country of Ireland.
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