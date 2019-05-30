© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Persecution by the Socio-Psychopathic Corporatist State
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • May 30, 2019
Streamed live 30th May 2019
HUMANITY vs INSANITY #116 : GcMAF & the 'Yellow Vests'
Brutally violent subjugation by EU State to shut-down dissent & protect the supremacy of Trade & Commerce .. with David Noakes & Georgia Pouliquen (French Yellow Vest Lawyer)
Please sign the Petition by Georgia in support of the Gendarme Colonel : https://www.change.org/p/soutien-au-c...
Please help support Georgia to provide Legal advice to the Yellow Vest movement : https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-frenc...
HUMANITY vs INSANITY #116 : GcMAF & the 'Yellow Vests'
Brutally violent subjugation by EU State to shut-down dissent & protect the supremacy of Trade & Commerce .. with David Noakes & Georgia Pouliquen (French Yellow Vest Lawyer)
Please sign the Petition by Georgia in support of the Gendarme Colonel : https://www.change.org/p/soutien-au-c...
Please help support Georgia to provide Legal advice to the Yellow Vest movement : https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-frenc...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.