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John Cleese Refuses To Back Down To Outrage Mob
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197 views • May 30, 2019
John Cleese hit back at critics who savaged him for a tweet in which he said that London is no longer an English city by tweeting, “I prefer cultures that do not tolerate female genital mutilation.”
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