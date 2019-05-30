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Low Budget Movies That Made Millions
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202 views • May 30, 2019
Though most mega hit flicks have the potential to bring in big bucks, they also have the potential to lose a ton of money. So when a low-budget movie becomes a surprise hit, studio execs can rest easy. We're talking those diamonds in the rough that were made for less than $10 million but still managed to gross loads of dough thanks to positive critical reception, awards season buzz, and innovative marketing and release tactics…
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