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Founder Of The Gateway Pundit Sounds The Alarm On Censorship
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165 views • May 30, 2019
The globalists continue to smear patriots and lobby to ban conservatives and Trump supporters. Founder of The Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft joins Robert Barnes and Alex to discuss the effects of Big Tech censorship and the future of free speech.
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