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30May19 The Left Self-Immolates over Mueller, Kushner at Bilderberg
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39 views • May 30, 2019
Mainstream press focuses on the man self-immolating on the White House lawn but never cover the story of a Pakistani man & his pregnant wife burned to death for “defiling the Koran”. The left is on fire over the Mueller statement & resignation but it provides a perfect bookend to Comey’s 2016 statement showing the criminalization of political differences. Then Leo Zagami joins to talk about EU election results outside Britain.
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