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Assange Assassination, Kushner, & Realpolitik
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558 views • May 30, 2019
Dershowitz is right—Mueller is partisan and criminalizing politics. The left doesn’t care. But Trump is criminalizing free speech & free press with the persecution & slow motion assassination of Assange and conservatives don’t care. “Trust the plan”. Do you trust Gina Haspel, Lindsey Graham? Do you trust Jared Kushner at Bilderberg? Has the Trump administration embraced realpolitik and abandoned principle?
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