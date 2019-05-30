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EU Bureaucrats caught Plotting to use the Irish Republic to thwart BREXIT ...
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22 views • May 30, 2019
Published on 30th May 2019
Just who the hell do these unelected EU Bureaucrats think they are ... plotting to use the Republic of Ireland as the means to delaying and ultimately preventing BREXIT??
Just who the hell do these unelected EU Bureaucrats think they are ... plotting to use the Republic of Ireland as the means to delaying and ultimately preventing BREXIT??
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