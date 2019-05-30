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Kennedy slams 2020 Dems' reactions to Mueller comments
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4 views • May 30, 2019
FOX Business’ Kennedy takes aim at 2020 Democrats Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris over their reactions to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s press conference.
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newspoliticsbusinessspecial counselmuellerfox businessfox business networkelizabeth warren2020 democratsrobert muellerkennedyimpeachimpeach trumpimpeachmenttrump impeachmentno collusionlisa kennedy montgomeryspecial counsel robert muellercory bookerkamala harriskennedy fox businessno obstructionrobert mueller liverobert mueller statement
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